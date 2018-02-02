10M tons of Kashagan oil exported

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ten million tons of crude oil and condensate have been exported from the Kashagan field, Kazinform reported with reference to NCOC press service.

"On February 2, 2018, North Caspian Operating Company N.V., Operator of the first offshore oil and gas project in the Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea, announced that as of 30 January it safely produced and exported 10 million tonnes of crude oil and condensate from the Kashagan field," the company says.



It is noted that NCOC will gradually ramp production.



"Our approach to ramping up production is a sequence of steady and planned steps to build confidence in our equipment, processes, and the reaction of the reservoir. Safety, as always, is our first priority and will not be compromised," NCOC said.