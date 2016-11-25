11,000 families of repatriates returned to Kazakhstan in 2016 – Vice PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 11,000 families of repatriates have returned to Kazakhstan in 2016, according to Deputy Prime Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov, who said it at the VII Civil Forum in Astana on Friday.

“11,000 families of repatriates (oralmans in Kazakh) have returned this year to their historic motherland that is 6 times higher compared to 2015. Both the government and non-governmental sector may contribute to the socialization of our repatriates, since they need help in paperwork, education and social adaptation. The role of NGOs in this area seems invaluable, because administrative tools will not help us adapt the oralmans to a new environment, which can be achieved only with their gradual involvement in community,” says Tasmagambetov.

The Vice PM pointed out also the problem of development of civil society institutions in regions.

“It is no secret that the majority of leading NGOs are functioning primarily in Astana and Almaty cities. Thus, as many as 6,000 non-commercial public structures have been registered in Almaty to date, that is 40% of their total number across the republic,” he added.