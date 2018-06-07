11 countries’ folk music groups to partake in Karaganda rgn festival

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - "Zhezkiik" international festival of folk music groups will be held in Karaganda region from July 12 to July 15, 2018. 11 groups from all over the world will participate in it, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The festival is mainly aimed at exchanging the experience and raising the proficiency of the creative teams, supporting new folk musicians, preserving and developing the folklife culture, finding gifted artists, and developing and strengthening the cultural ties with near and far-abroad countries," said Yerkebulan Agimbayev, Head of the Karaganda Regional Department of Culture, Archives and Documentation.

The festival will take place in a sacred site called Bolatsai. Representatives of 11 countries such as Peru, Mexico, France, Japan, Scotland, and more will take part in the event. The organizers will arrange an ethnic village consisting of 18 Kazakh yurts at the festival site.

The international festival is held for the first time in the region within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru Program, in the furtherance of "Spiritual Shrines of Kazakhstan" Project and "Tughan Zher" (Dear Land) Special Program. The organizers are sure that it will become an annual and one of the most relevant events in the country.