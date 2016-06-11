11 dead in road accident in eastern Thailand

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - Eleven people were killed and four were wounded Friday night in a road accident on a motorway in eastern Thailand province of Chon Buri, police said.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m. while the van carrying 15 passengers, mostly teachers from a school in Bangkok's Ladkrabang district, was on the way back from Rayong Province in eastern Thailand after finishing a seminar, Kyodo reports.



Witnesses told police that the vehicle had lost control in Chon Buri, possibly caused by a blown-out wheel and crashed into the motorway barrier before going up in flames.



However, investigation is underway to find a cause of the accident and forensic experts will identify the victims whose bodies were burned.



The passenger van accidents frequently occurred in Thailand, due to several factors mainly the vehicle itself which does not meet safety standards.



The government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has previously introduced stringent measures to regulate private van service operators since a number of illegal vans increased and caused road accidents.