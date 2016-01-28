11 intl organizations invited to observe elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Foreign Office is focusing on some important issues now - preparation for Parliamentary Elections 2016, development of economic cooperation with Iran, expansion of ties with African countries and preparation for the EXPO-2017. Minister Erlan Idrissov told it at a regular meeting with the Ministry's senior officials.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry was set an important task to create all necessary conditions for Kazakhstani people abroad to exercise their constitutional right to participate in the elections,” he said and gave a certain task to organize an appropriate preparatory work on the threshold of elections to the Majilis on March 20.

Idrissov pointed out Kazakhstan’s adherence to holding free and transparent elections in strict compliance with the legislation and international standards.

According to him, 11 international organizations were invited to observe the elections. The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan sent also invitations to the CECs of 18 countries of the world.