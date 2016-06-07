11 killed, 36 wounded in car bomb attack on police vehicle in Istanbul

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Eleven people, seven of whom were police officers, were killed while 36 others were wounded in an attack targeting a police vehicle in Istanbul's Vezneciler neighborhood at around 8:35 a.m. on June 7. A bomb-laden car was detonated as the police bus was passing near a police station, according to Istanbul Gov. Vasip Şahin.

Ambulances and bomb disposal teams were sent to the scene, while security measures were increased in the area.

Gunshots were heard after the explosion, according to Anadolu Agency.



Shops close to the scene of the explosion suffered damage, while police have also begun evacuating nearby buildings.



The police bus was heading to the Istanbul University for regular duty, according to reports. Exams scheduled for today at the university were cancelled.

Meanwhile, a controlled explosion is due to take place on a suspicious vehicle at the scene of the attack.

Source: The Journal of Turkish Weekly