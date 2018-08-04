11 killed in stone quarry blast in India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - At least 11 labourers were killed and four others wounded in a dynamite blast inside a stone quarry in southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials said Saturday, Xinhua reports.

The blast occurred Friday night inside a granite stone quarry at village Aluru mandal in Kurnool district, about 412 km southwest of Amaravathi, the main city in Andhra Pradesh.



"Last night a blast took place inside the quarry here during which 11 labourers were killed and four others were wounded critically," a local government official said. "The blast took place after the gelatine sticks, which are used in blasting, exploded."



The blast triggered fire resulting in gutting of tractors, lorry and a makeshift shed.



Locals said the explosion was heard in the neighbouring villages and caused cracks in the residential houses.



According to officials, the bodies of labourers scattered near the blast site were removed to a hospital by the police for post-mortem.



Officials quoting eyewitnesses said 15 labourers were present at the spot when the blast went off.



Following the blast, local authorities immediately rushed police teams and firefighters to the spot to douse the flames and carry out rescue work.



Policemen have restricted the movement of people into the quarry fearing there might be more explosives that can go off anytime.



Police officials have registered a case to ascertain the cause of the blast.



Preliminary investigations suggest mishandling of the explosives which are highly inflammable.



Meanwhile, the identities of slain victims, who are said to be migrant labourers, were being ascertained.



Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.