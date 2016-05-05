11 kindergartens to be built in Almaty within PPP

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty has signed a decree establishing a working group to develop proposals for projects of public-private partnerships and their further implementation.

The composition of the group consists of the leadership of the Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", JSC "NC" SEC "Almaty", JSC "Center of Almaty Development" and the structural units of Almaty city's administration office.

To date the working group has approved 79 PPP projects in the spheres of education, health, transport, culture, sports, environmental management, energy and housing and communal services. Currently Almaty is implementing more than 30 projects worth more than 190 billion tenge.

According to the department for business and industrial-innovative development of the city, in the framework of PPP there will be constructed and commissioned 11 kindergartens for 2400 children. The total size of investment is estimated at 7 billion tenge.

In addition, a list of public-private partnership projects includes the construction of emergency wards, clinics, consultative and diagnostic pediatric centers, a children's rehabilitation center worth 17 billion tenge.

In general, the implementation of PPP projects will attract investment for the construction of socially significant facilities.