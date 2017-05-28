11 more hotels to be opened in Astana ahead of EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 11 more hotels will be opened in Astana ahead of the EXPO 2017, media center of Astana administration says.

According to Deputy Director of LLP Astana Convention Center Askar Adambekov, there are 180 hotels and 45 hostels in Astana today. 11 more new hotels and 400 hostels will be opened additionally ahead of the EXPO 2017.



Adambekov explained that hostels are comfortable enough and are widely used in Europe and other developed countries for their low prices.



"In 2016, we established the Association of Hostels of Kazakhstan and agreed that the cost of accommodation there will not exceed 5,000 tenge. In his words, hostels will accommodate as many as 3,000 people during the EXPO.



This type of accommodation gains popularity not only in Astana, but also in Almaty, Aktobe and other cities of Kazakhstan, he added.