    11 new coronavirus cases recorded in Karaganda rgn

    11:25, 13 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Eleven new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

    To date Kazakhstan’s coronavirus cases has climbed to 972 including 253 cases were confirmed in Nur-Sultan, 172 in Almaty, 76 in Karaganda region, 71 in Akmola region, 59 in Atyrau region, 46 in Zhambyl region, 38 in Shymkent, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 21 in Almaty region, 11 in Aktobe region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 10 in Pavlodar region, 10 in Mangistau, 119 in Kyzylorda region, 9 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 43 in Turkestan region and 3 in Kostanay region.

    To date Kazakhstan’s coronavirus deaths has reached 10. Ninety nine people have fully recovered from Covid-19.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
