11 novel coronavirus patients die in Moscow — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A total of 11 patients with the confirmed novel coronavirus infection have died in Moscow, bringing the overall death toll in the Russian capital to 106, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told TASS on Wednesday.

«A total of 11 patients with confirmed pneumonia, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow. The victims are aged between 48 and 86 years. All the patients had concurrent diseases, including hypertension, pyelonephritis, chronic hepatitis C, diabetes. Three of them had chronic bronchitis,» the crisis center said.

The anti-coronavirus crisis center reiterated its call to elderly persons and people with chronic conditions to strictly observe the self-isolation regime. Until May 1, all Moscow residents, regardless of their age, must stay at home.

On April 13-19, a range of further restrictions will be in place in Moscow to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Practically all companies and organizations will suspend their work, but for government agencies, medical organizations, food and medical industry companies, manufacturers of individual protective gear, key defense, space and nuclear sector enterprises and vital infrastructure facilities.

To date, a total of 21,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,694 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 170 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.