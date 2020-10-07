11 passengers from Istanbul quarantined in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM «11 passengers arrived from Istanbul were put under quarantine in Aktau,» head of the goods and services quality control and safety control department of Mangistau region Gaziz Naduyev said.

The plane carrying 94 passengers landed tonight at the Aktau international airport. 83 passengers with PCR tests results were let go home. 11 were taken to the quarantine centre. If tested negative they will go home.

As earlier reported, the new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan on further strengthening of coronavirus spread prevention measures at border checkpoints took effect at 00:00on October 6. It imposes some restrictions.

Foreigners without PCR tests results made no later than 72 hours before their departure are not allowed to enter Kazakhstan. Nationals of Kazakhstan with PCR test results issued no less than 72 hours before their departure are permitted to arrive in the country. Citizens without COVID-19 test results will be taken to the quarantine centres for 2 days to pass PCR tests.