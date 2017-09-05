11-year-old Kazakh grabs bronze at World Cadets Chess Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Amina Kairbekova, an 11-year-old girl from Astana has won a bronze medal at the World Cadets Chess Championship 2017, Kazinform reports with reference to the Yessenov Research and Education Foundation.

The tournament was held from 21 to 31 August in Poços de Caldas, Brazil. The young chess player has played chess since she was 6 and for now started to train her younger brother. The girl exercises at the Astana Central Chess Club. Further, she will compete in the country championship and will prepare for the next World Championship 2018. The experts expect her, at least, to repeat this year result.