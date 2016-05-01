110 foreign companies to participate in Iran rail transportation expo

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Head of Iranian Rail Industry Association Mohammad Hossein Qanbari announced that foreign 110 companies will attend the upcoming International Exhibition on Rail Transportation to be held in mid-May.

The 4th International Exhibition on Rail Transportation, Related Industries and Equipment is slated for May 15-18.

Some of the participating countries include Russia, Germany, Turkey, China, Italy, Czech Republic, Bangladesh and India, Qanbari told reporters Sunday.

Iran is making efforts to turn the rail expo into a hub for related exhibitions all over the region in order to witness massive participation of Iranian and international companies here, said he.

The major aims of forthcoming Iran rail expo is to increase exports, make rail industry indigenous and familiarize domestic companies with the latest technologies in the field of rail industry, Qanbari added.

He further described Iran rail expo as a good opportunity for the Iranian companies to boost cooperation with their reputable counterparts around the world.

Source: IRNA