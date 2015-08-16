112 dead, 95 missing in Tianjin blasts (PHOTOS)

TIANJIN. KAZINFORM - A total of 112 bodies have been found, and 95 people remained missing, including 85 firefighters, after massive warehouse explosions rocked north China's Tianjin city Wednesday night, officials said at a press conference Sunday morning.

Ten more bodies were found on Saturday night after the announcement of 104 deaths, but four mutilated remains were later confirmed as belonging to two victims, according to Gong Jiansheng, vice head of the city's publicity department, Xinhua reports. Twenty four victims have been identified, Gong said. The missing firefighters included 13 in active service, and 72 working for the Tianjin Port Group Co., he added. Two huge explosions took place in a warehouse for hazardous chemicals at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday following a fire. A total of 722 people remained hospitalized, including 58 in critical or serious conditions, the rescue headquarters said on Saturday night.