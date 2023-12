NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM For the past 24 hours 114 people more recovered from COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan, Coronavirus2020.kz.reads.

46 recoveries were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 6 in Almaty, 7 in Akmola region, 7 in East Kazakhstan, 21 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 24 in Pavlodar region raising the country’s recoveries to 106,514.