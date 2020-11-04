114 newborns tested positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan registered 3,164 coronavirus cases in children, including 114 newborns, Kazinform reports.

«1,810 cases are not laboratory-confirmed. No death was reported in children,» Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat told an online briefing.

85% of kids were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 14.2% had moderate symptoms, while 19 had severe symptoms that is 06% of all coronavirus cases.

340 kids are receiving treatment for coronavirus, including 3 infants, 337 of them are 28 days old to 18 years. 55 of them were taken to hospital, 285 received outpatient treatment. 7 of them had COVID-19-like pneumonia.

There are 200 pupils, 18 preschoolers diagnosed with COVID-19 are being monitored today.

As the Healthcare Ministry said 519 Kazakhstani schoolchildren contracted the novel infection the countrywide.