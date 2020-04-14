116 doctors contracted coronavirus in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – As of 14th of April Almaty has registered 346 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty has registered 346 patients contracted coronavirus infection including 6 children and 3 pregnant women.

«Of 174 infected healthcare workers, 58 have contracted the virus from close contacts, 1 employee of the children's city clinical infectious diseases hospital, 110 paramedics of the central city clinical hospital, 2 ambulance workers, 1 employee of the city clinic number 32, one employee of the city clinic number 11, one employee of the city clinical hospital number 1,» said Tleukhan Abildayev, head of the Almaty Public Health Department during online briefing.

According to his words, 295 patients are being treated in Covid-19 infectious hospitals, 7 of them are in serious condition, 41 are of in the condition of moderate severity and 247 are in satisfactory condition.