118 countries to air Star of Asia festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM People in 118 countries will be able to watch the Star of Asia international festival televised live, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The musical show will be aired in the USA, Canada, France, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Russia, China and other countries. In addition, Euronews TV Channel will also give coverage to the event as its crew has already arrived in Almaty.



The festival of such format will be held in Almaty for the first time. It symbolizes the heritage of the Voice of Asia musical contest.



The event is covered by the Kazakh President's Spiritual Modernization Program and opens up a series of festive projects dedicated to the Day of Almaty City.



Popular singers from Japan, South Korea, India, China, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and other countries will come to Medeu highland skating rink. They include South Korean U-KISS, Indian singer Sanah Moidutty, Turkish star Murat Boz.



Recall that the Star of Asia musical event will be held from 19th to 20th August.