118 new coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 11:59 p.m. May 14 Almaty time, 118 new coronavirus cases were registered in Kazakhstan, coornavirus2020.kz reads.

4 new cases were recorded in Akmola region, 29 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 17 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Zhambyl region, 7 in West Kazakhstan, 8 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 11 in Almaty, 25 in Nur-Sultan, 5 in Shymkent.

As a result the number of coronavirus-positive cases in Kazakhstan reached 5,689.

Kazakhstan also confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths bringing the country’s coronavirus death toll to 34.

A woman, born in 1958, and a man, born in 1977, died in Kazakh capital on May 13.