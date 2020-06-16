119 coronavirus patients are at life support, Kazakh Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «85% of coronavirus-positive patients staying at hospital are in good condition, while 119 are at life support,» Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Lyazat Aktayeva said.

«There are 5,795 patients are staying at hospitals, 12.8% of them have moderate symptoms of diseases. 119 are critically ill.»

According to her, 9,388 were discharged from hospitals at large. Over the past 24 hours 200 patients were discharged.

Disease surge was recorded last week in Aktobe region by 3.6 times, Karaganda region by 2.8 times, Atyrau region by 2.5 times, Almaty, North Kazakhstan by 2.4 times, incidence rate doubled in Shymkent and Akmola region, in other regions coronavirus cases grew less than twice.

Over the past 24 hours, 23,647 tests were performed the countrywide.