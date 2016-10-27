  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    £11m awarded to families of 23 child victims from 2011 Japan tsunami

    10:59, 27 October 2016
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM A Japanese court has awarded millions of pounds in damages to the families of 23 schoolchildren who died in the March 2011 tsunami, after their teachers failed to evacuate them to safe ground, even as loudspeakers urged residents to flee.

    A total of 74 children and 10 teachers died at Okawa primary school in the city of Ishinomaki, one of the most distressing episodes of a disaster that destroyed a long stretch of Japan’s north-east coast on the afternoon of 11 March 2011. The tsunami, triggered by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake, killed more than 18,500 people, most of them in the coastal prefectures of Iwate and Miyagi, where Ishinomaki is located... 

    Read more at The Guardian

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!