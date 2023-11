ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A search for missing girl is underway in Astana city.

The 11-year-old Zhamal Beketova has been missing since May 19. She was last seen leaving her apartment that day wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

If you have any information about Zhamal, please call 8 747 728 84 85, 8 7011893766, 501714.

Age: 11 yrs

Gender: female

Height: 120-130 cm

Eyes: dark

Hair: dark