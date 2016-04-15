11yo hit and killed by truck in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - An 11-year-old boy has been hit and killed by a truck in Leninsky village not far from Pavlodar city, Kazinform refers to the regional Department of Internal Affairs.

The accident occurred yesterday at 6 pm. The teenage was crossing the road when was hit by a truck. The boy has died at the scene of the tragedy.



The 38-year-old driver of the vehicle is under travel restrictions. Pre-trial investigation was launched.