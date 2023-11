ASTANA. KAZINFORM 12.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded by the National Seismological Stations Network on January 20, 2017 at 3:53:53 pm local time.

"The epicenter was 563 km south from Almaty on the territory of China. The quake's energy class was 5.6M and MPV 12.0. Coordinates of the epicenter are 38.14°N, 76.57°E, its depth was 10 km. There is no information on intensity on MSK-64 scale", statement reads.