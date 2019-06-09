12.8% of voters cast their votes in presidential election of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "As of 10:00 a.m. 12.8% of voters cast their votes in the snap presidential election of Kazakhstan," member of the Kazakh CEC Akylbek Ikhdanov announced at the briefing.

20.5% of voters in Akmola region, 16% in Aktobe region, 17.7% in Almaty region, 8.5% in Atyrau region, 15.5% in East Kazakhstan region, 18.5% in Zhambyl region, 7.4% in West Kazakhstan, 10.1% in Karaganda region, 11.1% in Kyzylorda region, 11.11% in Kostanay region, 9.7% in Mangystau region, 11.4% in Pavlodar region, 14.2% in North Kazakhstan, 11.9 % in Shymkent, 10.3% in Nur-Sultan , 14.1% in Almaty already cast their votes.

As earlier reported, 9,920 polling stations proceeded to vote at 08:00 a.m. The list of voters at these election districts amounts to 11,947,945.