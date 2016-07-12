12 Aktobe residents planning to go to Syria to join ISIS sentenced

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - 12 Aktobe residents planning to go to Syria to join the ISIS have been sentenced to 6-8 years in prison.

"12 persons are found guilty of attempting to join the terrorist organizations or of attempted terrorist acts, financing of the terrorist activity and extremist activity as well as the other forms of assistsing in terrorism," press secretary of the regional court of Aktobe Anar Aitzhanova told.

The youngest convict is 20 years old and the oldest convict is 67. All of them are unemployed and have families. Three of them served their sentence before.