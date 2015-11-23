12 bln 700 mln for elimination of kindergartens shortage – Education Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 12 bln 700 mln tenge is envisaged for provision of 92 thousand children with pre-school training, Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov told at the Government's telephone conference in Astana today.

As the Minister explained, the funds will be allocated under the Nurly Zhol Program.

According to the Ministry’s data, per capita monthly financing in pre-school facilities in 2015 makes 16,200 tenge from the national budget and 16,000-23,600 tenge from the local budgets.

45,000-50,000 tenge is the average monthly payment in private kindergartens. Some kindergartens can be partly sponsored by the government.