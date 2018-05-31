  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    12 capitals of world to participate in World Theatre Festival in Astana

    13:06, 31 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry will hold the II Astana World Theatre Festival as part of celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Astana city. 

    The two-week festival will bring together theater ensembles, renowned critics, playwrights, workers of culture, people of art of Kazakhstan, near and far abroad. It will start on June 16. 12 capitals of the world will stage 14 performances at Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall, Energy Hall at EXPO and Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

    Piccolo Teatro di Milano (Italy), Meno Fortas (Lithuania), TR Warsawa (Poland), Beijing People's Arts Theater (China), the Lensovet Saint Petersburg Academic Theatre (Russia), Nakamura Gekijo (Japan) are among those attending.

        

    Details also at www.20astana.kz.

    Tags:
    Astana Culture Events Capital City Day Astana: The Big 20
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!