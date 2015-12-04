12 dead, five hurt, in Molotov cocktail attack on Egyptian nightclub

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM At least 12 people were killed and five others were injured in a firebomb attack in a nightclub near Cairo, the Egyptian capital, according to the country's state-run news agency, MENA.

The attack, with Molotov cocktails, took place early Friday morning, MENA said. The club is in the Agouza neighborhood club in Egypt's Giza governorate on the outskirts of Cairo, on the western bank of the Nile.

The suburb is home to a number of expatriates.

State-run Al-Ahram reported that masked assailants attacked the nightclub, and the Egyptian prosecutor and police are investigating.

Egypt's state-run Nile TV reported that authorities say the attackers' motive was criminal and not related to terrorism.

