  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    12 dead, five hurt, in Molotov cocktail attack on Egyptian nightclub

    16:23, 04 December 2015
    Photo: None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM At least 12 people were killed and five others were injured in a firebomb attack in a nightclub near Cairo, the Egyptian capital, according to the country's state-run news agency, MENA.

    The attack, with Molotov cocktails, took place early Friday morning, MENA said. The club is in the Agouza neighborhood club in Egypt's Giza governorate on the outskirts of Cairo, on the western bank of the Nile.

    The suburb is home to a number of expatriates.

    State-run Al-Ahram reported that masked assailants attacked the nightclub, and the Egyptian prosecutor and police are investigating.

    Egypt's state-run Nile TV reported that authorities say the attackers' motive was criminal and not related to terrorism.

    Source: CNN

     

     

     

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!