ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akorda has published "12 interesting facts about Nursultan Nazarbayev" on its official web-page on Facebook.

1. Nursultan Nazarbayev's birth weight was 5 kilograms.

2. His name was given to him by his paternal grandmother who united two names from the Koran.

3. As a child Nursultan Nazarbayev dreamed of becoming a pilot.

4. For three years he studied in Russian language class.

5. During summer holidays he poured bricks for the construction of his neighbor's house to earn money for harmonica.

6. His school certificate has only one "B".

7. After graduating from the secondary school he planned to become a chemist.

8. During his studying in Dneprodzerzhinsk he became a master of sports of Ukraine in wrestling.

9. At the age of 22 he for the first time left abroad. The first foreign country he arrived in was Finland.

10. Nursultan Nazarbayev's parents are involved in the construction of Turksib.

11. His father was fluent in Balkar language.

12. Nursultan Nazarbayev's maternal grandfather was a mullah.