12 IT projects showcased in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Digitalization Day took place in Karaganda on Thursday under the Digital Kazakhstan state-run program, the regional administration's press service reports.

The event was organized with the support of the Karaganda region administration. Its program included a roundtable, an exhibition of the country's IT projects and Smartcity Karaganda hackathon.



Digitalization as economic growth driver roundtable discussions focused on the Smart City projects being implemented, problems and their solutions.



12 IT projects being realized in spheres such as healthcare, education, protection of public order were presented at the exhibition. It was purposed to promote projects and join forces in order to have digital technologies implemented.

The Hackathon aimed at development of Smart City projects rounded up the Digitalization Day. The best ideas will be turned into reality. The hackathon prize fund is KZT 1 mln.