12 Kazakh boxers ease into Nations Cup semis in Serbia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 12 Kazakhstani athletes reached the semifinal of the 5th Edition of the Nations Cup in Ruma, Serbia. Four boxers more are still in the quarterfinal, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

"The Nations Cup annually held in Serbia is one of the biggest women's boxing tournaments as it brings together athletes of various ages. The main composition of the Kazakh national squad, including the 2016 world champions Dina Zholaman, Valentina Khalzova and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva, advanced to the semifinal. Both Zholaman and Khalzova will face Chinese boxers in the semifinal bouts. As for Kungeibayeva, she will fight Tatyana Kochedykova from Russia," the KBF said in a statement.



It was noted that the Kazakh team excels both in quantity of athletes and quality of boxing at the tournament.



The final bouts will be held on January 15.