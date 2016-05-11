12 Kazakhstani wrestlers to compete at 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani wrestlers grabbed 12 licenses to represent the country at the upcoming 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"Unfortunately, our athletes were unable to win any medals at the qualification wrestling tournaments in Ulan Bator, Mongolia on April 22-24 and in Istanbul, Turkey on May 6-8," the Kazakhstan Wrestling Federation said in a statement.

At the Olympics Almat Kebispayev, Doszhan Kartikov and Nurmakhan Tynaliyev will compete in Greco-Roman wrestling. Artas Sanaa, Galymzhan Usserbayev, Aslan Kakhidze, Mamed Ibragimov and Daulet Shabanbai will vie for medals in Freestyle Wrestling. Zhuldyz Eshimova, Yekaterina Larionova, Elmira Syzdykova and Gyuzel Manyurova will represent Kazakhstan at Women's Wrestling event.