    12 killed in Indonesian army helicopter crash in Sulawesi

    23:01, 20 March 2016
    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM A helicopter with 13 military men on board crashed in Poso of Central Sulawesi province on Sunday, killing 12 soldiers and leaving one missing, Indonesian Armed Forces Spokesman Colonel Berlin G said.

    "12 have been found, all of them dead. Another is still missing," the spokesman told Xinhua by phone.

    The chopper went down at 17:55 p.m. local time when it was conducting a routine task, Colonel I Made Sutia, spokesman of the military command in the province said.

    "Poor weather condition was blamed for the accident," he told Xinhua by phone from the province.

    Source: Xinhua

