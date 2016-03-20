12 killed in Indonesian army helicopter crash in Sulawesi

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM A helicopter with 13 military men on board crashed in Poso of Central Sulawesi province on Sunday, killing 12 soldiers and leaving one missing, Indonesian Armed Forces Spokesman Colonel Berlin G said.

"12 have been found, all of them dead. Another is still missing," the spokesman told Xinhua by phone.

The chopper went down at 17:55 p.m. local time when it was conducting a routine task, Colonel I Made Sutia, spokesman of the military command in the province said.

"Poor weather condition was blamed for the accident," he told Xinhua by phone from the province.

Source: Xinhua