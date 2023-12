NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 12 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Kazakhstan as of 04:20pm March 26, 2020, Kazinform learnt from Coronavirus2020.kz website.

61 cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 40 – in Almaty, 2 – in Karaganda, 2 – in Shymkent, 1 – in Almaty region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Zhambyl region and 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region.