12 people killed in Mi-8 helicopter crash in Eastern Siberia - prosecutors

KRASNOYARSK. KAZINFORM - Twelve people are believed to be dead after the Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, in Eastern Siberia, on Friday, a senior aide to local transport prosecutor has said.

The Yeniseysk transport prosecutors have launched an investigation into the accident, Oksana Gorbunova told TASS.

"The helicopter of the Turukhan air company with rotation workers onboard crashed after takeoff some 10 kilometers from the town of Igarka. According to preliminary data, nine passengers and three crew members were killed," the official said.

A source in the local law enforcement agencies said earlier that eight people had been killed and another 17 had been injured.

The helicopter was carrying 25 people, including 22 passengers and three crew members. "The helicopter has fallen in the Yenisei [river] and is lying on the ice. People are being evacuated," local police told TASS.

The injured people are being evacuated to the hospitals of Igarka by snowmobiles by the rescuers and local citizens.

The helicopter was en route from Igarka to an oil production facility in Krasny Selkub. The emergencies ministry said the helicopter made a hard landing in a difficult access area some 2 kilometers from the airport of Igarka and its fuselage was destroyed without catching fire.

Two Mi-8 helicopters are heading to the scene with rescuers and doctors onboard.

