    12 people rescued in Pavlodar region after bus breaks down in extreme cold weather

    16:58, 27 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 12 passengers were evacuated from a highway in Pavlodar region on Wednesday.

    According to the MIA Emergencies Committee, the passengers were goring from Pavlodar to Bayanaul by Mercedes bus which broke down at 12:00 on the 135km of Kalkaman-Bayanaul-Kerney highway, near Maikain village.

    The passengers were evacuated by the local rescue service and were accommodated in Secondary School No1 of Maikain village.

    Official Spokesperson of the MIA Emergencies Committee Nursultan Nurakhmetov says none of the passengers needed medical care. At 14:25 they departed using car-sharing service.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Pavlodar region
