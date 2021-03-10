12 sections of republican roads closed as winter weather hits Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alerts are in effect in seven regions of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan, as of March 10, 2021, the meteorologists have issued storm warnings for 7 regions of the country: Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

The Ministry's Official Spokesperson Talgat Uali said that 12 sections of the republican roads and 51 sections of the roads of regional significance in Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions have been closed due to the worsening weather conditions as blizzards, snow, poor visibility, and ice slick are battering the country.

In total, 423 people and 301 vehicles of the Ministries of Emergency Situations, Internal Affairs, local executive bodies, and road services are engaged in rescue works.

The country has launched a hotline for timely information and psychological assistance