12 social facilities opened in S Kazakhstan on the eve of Astana Day

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - 12 social facilities have been opened in Shymkent on the eve of Astana Day.

Thus, residents of Shymkent received keys to 189 new apartments located in three nine-storey residential buildings. In addition, a new concert hall for 300 visitors was construction in the city. For this purpose the regiobal budget allocated 57.3 million tenge. Regional youth school #2 for the preparation of Olympic reserve in athletics and cycling has been put into operation in Shymkent. It is worth noting that the facility was constructed at the expenses of the city budget. A correctional kindergarten was built in the city. 180.3 million tenge were allocated from the regional budget. The children's facility was opened in the framework of public-private partnership under Balapan program. The kindergarten has capacity for 80 children. Moreover, the institution will employ 38 people. In addition large textile complex started operation in the city. LLC "Amir-A" will annually produce 50 thousand tons of rebar for domestic market. The plant was built as part of Forced Industrial-Innovative Development program. Another large company of the city has been modernized within FIID program. LLP "South Textiline KZ" has purchased modern equipment in Germany, Austria and Italy. The factory will annually produce 23,724 pieces of bed clothes and 10153 pieces of pile textiles.