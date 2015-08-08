  • kz
    12-year-old sportsman fell from 3-floor window in Pavlodar hotel

    15:16, 08 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 12-year-old sportsman fell from 3 storey window in Sary Arka hotel, Pavlodar city, 24.kz channel informs.

    According to the regional emergencies department, the incident was registered at 23:12. The boy fell from the 3-storey window onto the hotel's canopy. As a result of falling, the boy got multiple traumas and was hospitalised to the regional children's hospital. Now he is in the hospital's intensive care department. The boy came to Pavlodar from Akmola region for roller skiing races.

    Incidents News Pavlodar region
