120 Kazakh peacekeepers awarded with UN medal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A ceremony of awarding UN's ‘In the Service of Peace' medal took place in Lebanon. More than 600 people including ambassadors and military attaches of 30 countries, commanders of Sector East divisions attended the ceremony, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The ceremony began from raising the flags and performing the anthems of the participating countries. Commander of the UNIFIL Sector East, Major General Antonio Romero addressed the attendees. He thanked the peacekeepers for their contribution to the peacekeeping mission and fair service. 120 Kazakhstani servicemen were awarded with the UN's ‘In the Service of Peace' medal.

"It is a great honour for me and for the entire personnel. We perceive it as a sign of respect to our country for its contribution to the peacekeeping activity. The peacekeeping mission in Lebanon is the first one for me, especially on the post of a company commander. We have a common goal - to worthily serve under the flag of independent Kazakhstan," Major Ayan Nurkassov says.



A concert organized by amateur talent groups of Kazakhstan's peacekeeping company was held after the ceremony.



Recall that the term of the mission of the first troop of Kazakhstani peacekeepers will finish at the end of April 2019. The second company will replace them after the training.