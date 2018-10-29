120 Kazakh peacekeepers to leave for Lebanon

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's paratroopers will fly tomorrow to Lebanon as part of UN peacekeeping mission, Kazinform correspondent reports.

120 paratroopers are heading to Lebanon, where they will assist India's UN peacekeeping contingent for six months. The servicemen intensively prepared for the mission, studied English and the cultural specifics of Lebanon, and underwent combat training. Experienced Indian officers provided training for the Blue Helmets from Kazakhstan.

"We are ready for departure, we have packed up. For 5-7 years, our regiment has been making its way toward the mission. Owing to the policy of our Commander in Chief, we are sent to hone our combat experience. We have prepared for a long time and been assessed by various UN representatives between 2016 and 2017. We practiced skills at the Steppe Eagle exercise with the Armed Forces of the United States and the United Kingdom. The selection for the peacekeeping forces was very rigorous," said Sultan Sarmurzayev, Commander of the 3rd peacekeeping platoon.



The peacekeepers will head to Lebanon tomorrow, October 30, at 7 a.m. Astana time. The preparation of the next peacekeeping group to replace the guys in six months will begin in November 2018.