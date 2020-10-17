120 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 120 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

9 beat the novel virus in Nur-Sultan, 6 in Almaty, 2 in Aktobe region, 3 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 7 in Karaganda region, 11 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 47 in Mangistau region, 23 in Pavlodar region, 5 in North Kazakhstan.

As a result 104,921 recoveries confirmed in Kazakhstan so far.