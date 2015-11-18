120 projects to be launched by yearend in Kazakhstan - A. Issekeshev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 120 projects with the total volume of investment making KZT 800 bln will be launched in Kazakhstan by the end of the year, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev told at the enlarged sitting of the Government in Astana.

"In total, 120 projects with the volume of investment making KZT 800 bln will be launched by the end of the year. These are different projects focused on such spheres as engineering, metallurgy, petrochemical sector, pharmaceutics, etc.," A. Issekeshev noted.

In regard to future plans, the minister noted that the situation was quite difficult in financial and goods markets, therefore it was planned to focus on several key directions.

"The first direction to focus on is development of fundamental sectors where our strategic enterprises are operating. The most important part now is to preserve the markets, enter new markets and continue to work on reduction of the prime cost and on deepening of the processing process," A. Issekeshev said.