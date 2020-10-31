123 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 123 new recoveries from the COVID-19 virus reported in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city and East Kazakhstan region have reported 39 and 27 fresh COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

Karaganda region has reported the third biggest number of daily recovered cases from COVID-19 – 20.

15 more COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in West Kazakhstan region, 8 - in Akmola region, 5 – in Kostanay and Pavlodar regions each, and 4 – in Aktobe region.

The country has reported a total of 106,310 COVID-19 recoveries.