    124 COVID-19 patients in severe condition – Kazakh health ministry

    10:32, 15 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In Kazakhstan, 4,409 people, including 37 children, are being treated for the COVID-19 infection. Of those, 2,362 are in-patients and 2,047 are outpatients, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    There are 124 patients with severe COVID-19 countrywide. Condition of 20 more COVID-19 patients is considered to be critical; 22 patients are said to be connected to ventilators.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare Coronavirus
