124 newborns catch COVID-19 from mothers in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 124 newborns have caught COVID-19 from their mothers in Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said Friday, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service, Vice Minister Giniyat said since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 124 newborns have caught the coronavirus infection from them mothers in Kazakhstan. In her words, all cases among the newborns have been asymptomatic.

Ms Giniyat also told the press briefing that 8,800 pregnant women have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in the country.

At the moment 247 expecting women are receiving treatment for COVID-19 countrywide.

The vice minister also added that Kazakhstan hasn’t registered any cases of transplacental transmission of the coronavirus infection so far.