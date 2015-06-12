125th - 126th sessions of WCO take place in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The 125th and 126th sessions of the World Customs Organization take place in Belgian capital - Brussels - on June 11-13.

The participants are expected to discuss the key issues of the activity of the WCO, hear the reports of involved committees and departments of the organizations and hold regional consultations focused on the issues of cooperation between customs bodies.

Head of the committee of state revenue of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Yermek Kozhabergenov represents Kazakhstan in the event.

Kazakhstani representatives will hold a series of bilateral meetings with partners from foreign customs bodies and heads of financial funds of Japan and China where the issues of professional development of Kazakhstani representatives of the customs field are planned to be discussed.

Besides, the executive directors of the WCO will be elected within the framework of these sessions in Brussels.

In this regard, it should be noted that thanks to successful membership of Kazakhstan in the Finance Committee of the WCO in 2014, the mandate of Kazakhstan is expected to be extended.