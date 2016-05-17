  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    127 houses hit by flood in Almaty

    16:57, 17 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 127 houses in Almaty were hit by flood yesterday, May 16, according to the MIA Emergencies Committee.

    The flood was caused by heavy rainfall in the city.

    The majority of the flood-hit houses is located in Alatau district – 87. As for other districts, the flood struck 17 houses in Nauryzbay district, 15 in Zhetyssu district, 5 in Medeu district and 3 in Turksib district.

    180 people and 53 special vehicles have been attracted to liquidation of flood consequences.

    No victims or injuries have been reported.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!